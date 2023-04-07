Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Down 8.3%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) was down 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $29.20. Approximately 621,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,095,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLBE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.28.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 5.4% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
