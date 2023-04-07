Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) is Clarus Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Clarus Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,372 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:PAVE traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $26.73. 713,507 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.