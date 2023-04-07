GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Mark Mccaffrey Sells 915 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,915.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $379,050.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,247 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $243,395.12.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.3 %

GoDaddy stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.51. 534,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,453. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.83. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 152.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

