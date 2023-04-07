Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GDEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $475,889.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 88.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 82.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

