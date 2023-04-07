GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 4,290 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

