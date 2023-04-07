GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 40,200 First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned 0.36% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 939,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after buying an additional 81,150 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 934,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after buying an additional 81,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 881.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 311,697 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 224,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 214,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LDSF remained flat at $18.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 24,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,515. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

