GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SAM Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 63,061 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 515,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after buying an additional 24,610 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,465,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,820,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 233,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 144,618 shares during the period.

SPHY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,127. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.02 million, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

