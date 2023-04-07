GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.46.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike Price Performance

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $2,214,779.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,900,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $127.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,989,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.10 and a 200 day moving average of $128.79. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 1.04.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.