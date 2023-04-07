GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 26,225 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

Insider Activity

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.81. 28,551,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,622,408. The stock has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

