Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 24,949 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,949 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 2.99% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

HMOP stock remained flat at $38.53 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,256. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.58.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

