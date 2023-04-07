Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 3,969 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,572. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

