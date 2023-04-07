Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,169. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.20. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

