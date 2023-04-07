Gratus Capital LLC Buys 915,104 Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) by 121.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,668,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915,104 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Immunic were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Immunic by 82.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Immunic by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Immunic by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 115,649 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 14.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 698,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 89,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 657,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Immunic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Immunic Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. 3,313,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,290. Immunic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.81). On average, equities analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.