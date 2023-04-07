Gratus Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 918,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,632,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $67.17 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

