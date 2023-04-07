Gratus Capital LLC Buys New Position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 566,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,734,000. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 9.90% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CTA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.72. 70,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,142. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.