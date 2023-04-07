Gratus Capital LLC Has $11.41 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 99.2% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 107,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,421 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Crown Castle by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 276,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.42. 1,149,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,936. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.