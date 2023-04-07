Gratus Capital LLC Has $12.44 Million Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $12,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream by 7.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in DT Midstream by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in DT Midstream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DTM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.57. 514,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.44%.

DT Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

