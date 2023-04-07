Gratus Capital LLC Invests $5.43 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,429,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.44. 6,105,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,945,209. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.81.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

