Gratus Capital LLC Sells 5,846 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 1.8% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $21,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.42.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $374.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.30. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

