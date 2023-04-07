Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.85

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$32.85 and traded as high as C$36.37. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$36.27, with a volume of 1,255,279 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWO shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

