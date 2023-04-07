Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Trading Down 2.2%

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 135,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 504,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUPV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 3.0% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

