GSK (LON:GSK) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,700 ($21.11) target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.84) target price on GSK in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.46) target price on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.01) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.54).
GSK Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,523 ($18.91) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,440.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,411.51. The firm has a market cap of £62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,397.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,746.59 ($34.11).
In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.37) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,486.59). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.47), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($527,726.18). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.37) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,486.59). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,117 shares of company stock worth $2,962,765 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
