Guild of Guardians Price Tops $0.0698 (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $20.23 million and $206,689.76 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

