Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.59

Shares of Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.59 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.66 ($0.06). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 4.66 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,431,706 shares traded.

Gulf Marine Services Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of £44.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.13 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Gulf Marine Services

In other Gulf Marine Services news, insider Charbel El Khoury sold 51,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total value of £2,573.20 ($3,195.73). 66.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments.

