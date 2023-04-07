H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

H.B. Fuller has decreased its dividend by an average of 33.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. H.B. Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 1.5 %

FUL traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.10. The company had a trading volume of 416,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,095. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.20). H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $958.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $203,624.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.