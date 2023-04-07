Hainan Meilan International Airport (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Shares Down 11.8%

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hainan Meilan International Airport Co, Ltd. engages in aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses. The aeronautical business provides terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services. The non-aeronautical business offers leasing of commercial and retail spaces, car parking business, cargo handling services, and sale of consumer goods.

