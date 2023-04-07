Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Hanesbrands makes up approximately 2.9% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Hanesbrands worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. 5,640,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,728,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

