Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HAFC. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of HAFC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 125,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,957. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $559.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,506,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after acquiring an additional 125,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

