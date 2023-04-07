Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Raised to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HMY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

NYSE HMY opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $5.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,342,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

