Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Raised to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HMY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE HMY opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $5.04.
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
