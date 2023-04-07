Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Acquires New Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in FMC by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in FMC by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in FMC by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMC opened at $116.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.98. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

