Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Buys 380 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.36.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $282.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.87. The company has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $284.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

