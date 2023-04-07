Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celanese Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. UBS Group boosted their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $106.03 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

