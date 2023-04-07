Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Purchases 5,284 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 124.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.