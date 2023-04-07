Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Takes $212,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $76.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average of $75.83.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,007,165.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,007,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,060. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

