Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $925,804,000 after purchasing an additional 622,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Corning by 37.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,331,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,858,000 after purchasing an additional 62,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Corning stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

