Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $117.61

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.61 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.38). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.40), with a volume of 67,016 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £365.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,412.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.00%.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

