Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €87.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €87.00 ($94.57) price target on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €71.00 ($77.17) price target on Stratec in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($86.96) target price on Stratec in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($83.70) price target on shares of Stratec in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Stratec Stock Up 0.6 %

Stratec stock opened at €63.00 ($68.48) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €75.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €80.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. Stratec has a 1-year low of €62.10 ($67.50) and a 1-year high of €130.60 ($141.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $764.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.32.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

