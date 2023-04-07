Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates “€105.00” Price Target for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €105.00 ($114.13) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CWC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €118.00 ($128.26) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($114.13) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

ETR:CWC opened at €97.90 ($106.41) on Monday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €69.90 ($75.98) and a 12-month high of €103.00 ($111.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €94.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €88.31. The firm has a market cap of $703.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

