HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.50 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HBT Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.88. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.74 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 32.21%. Analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $335,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,140.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HBT Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 14,143.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

(Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.