HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.07) EPS.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

TRDA stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $456.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of -0.76.

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $29,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $89,638 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

