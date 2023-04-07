Head-To-Head Analysis: GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) vs. Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI)

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

GeneDx has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GeneDx and Mitesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -233.91% -117.63% -75.64% Mitesco -2,872.25% N/A -156.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GeneDx and Mitesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $234.69 million 1.11 -$548.98 million ($0.93) -0.35 Mitesco $120,000.00 52.92 -$7.92 million N/A N/A

Mitesco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GeneDx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GeneDx beats Mitesco on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine, and consideration of services using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company was founded on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

