Head to Head Review: InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) and American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO)

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) and American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for InterDigital and American Acquisition Opportunity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterDigital 1 0 2 0 2.33 American Acquisition Opportunity 0 0 0 0 N/A

InterDigital currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.08%. Given InterDigital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InterDigital is more favorable than American Acquisition Opportunity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

84.0% of InterDigital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of InterDigital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

InterDigital has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Acquisition Opportunity has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InterDigital and American Acquisition Opportunity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterDigital $457.79 million 4.73 $93.69 million $3.09 23.62 American Acquisition Opportunity N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A

InterDigital has higher revenue and earnings than American Acquisition Opportunity.

Profitability

This table compares InterDigital and American Acquisition Opportunity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterDigital 20.47% 13.02% 5.32% American Acquisition Opportunity N/A -88.17% 10.45%

Summary

InterDigital beats American Acquisition Opportunity on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc. engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology. It also offers digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company was founded by Seligsohn I. Sherwin in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About American Acquisition Opportunity

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American Opportunity Ventures LLC.

