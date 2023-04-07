Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 542,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,558 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.14% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 43,829 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 101,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,951.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 176.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,127.38%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.