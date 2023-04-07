HealthEquity, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

HealthEquity stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $52.27 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in HealthEquity by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

