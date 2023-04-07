Hedera Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.99 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.99 billion and $36.52 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00064282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00040023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001249 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,568,495,828 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,568,495,827.71866 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06607109 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $56,997,338.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

