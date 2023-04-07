Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) PT Lowered to $31.00

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 49.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HFWA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $729.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $69.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 31.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,685,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

