Heritage Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,033 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Honeywell International by 114.7% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after acquiring an additional 203,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Honeywell International by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,781,000 after acquiring an additional 196,808 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

HON stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,782,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,141. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.63 and a 200 day moving average of $200.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

