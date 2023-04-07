Heritage Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.69. 208,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,255. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.39. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $207.40. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

