Heritage Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,826,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,917. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $31.22.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

