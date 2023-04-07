Heritage Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Heritage Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Eversource Energy comprises about 0.3% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,474,000 after purchasing an additional 871,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after purchasing an additional 158,961 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,390,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,172,000 after purchasing an additional 384,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,420,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,627,000 after purchasing an additional 342,056 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.82. 1,175,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,249. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

